4NEW Market Cap Tops $47,745.15 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One 4NEW coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $47,745.15 and approximately $349.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00068406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00015996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00147264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00048166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.21 or 0.00796406 BTC.

4NEW Coin Profile

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

