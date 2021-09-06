48,050 Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,800,000 after buying an additional 300,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tilray by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after buying an additional 641,138 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after buying an additional 732,975 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,527,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 383,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 96,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Shares of TLRY opened at $13.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,303,614.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,000 in the last three months. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

