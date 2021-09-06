38,582 Shares in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,408,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000,000 after buying an additional 1,475,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,770,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Fisker by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,685,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after purchasing an additional 926,414 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at $41,812,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at $28,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. 24.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. Fisker Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

