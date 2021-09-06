$3.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will announce earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.11. Signature Bank posted earnings per share of $2.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $14.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $14.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $16.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.62 to $17.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.88.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $261.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.36 and its 200 day moving average is $240.14. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $268.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

