$26.76 Million in Sales Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will report $26.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.54 million. Conifer reported sales of $26.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $113.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.20 million to $116.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $120.51 million, with estimates ranging from $119.30 million to $121.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 million. Conifer had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 104,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $3.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

