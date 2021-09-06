$25.20 Million in Sales Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will report sales of $25.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.60 million and the lowest is $24.80 million. Kamada posted sales of $35.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year sales of $99.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.90 million to $102.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $83.42 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $85.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%.

KMDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Kamada stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,838. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $238.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.02. Kamada has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $10.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 1,276,250.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 153,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter worth $1,665,000. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

