2,256 Shares in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. 46.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TV opened at $12.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02.
TV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
