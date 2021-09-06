2,256 Shares in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. 46.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TV opened at $12.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

