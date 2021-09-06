17,003 Shares in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVXL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,743,000 after buying an additional 718,802 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $10,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after buying an additional 242,093 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 169,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Dawson James boosted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

