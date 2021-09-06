$155.03 Million in Sales Expected for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to announce $155.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.60 million to $156.72 million. Natera posted sales of $98.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $617.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $620.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $756.18 million, with estimates ranging from $730.87 million to $791.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

In related news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,158 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $118,822.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,714 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,453.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,057 shares of company stock worth $23,529,003 over the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Natera by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 41,629 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Natera by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $123.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.37. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

