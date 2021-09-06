13,951 Shares in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,969 shares of company stock valued at $697,173. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $25.47 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLO. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.