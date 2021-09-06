136 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price objective (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,554.56.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,537.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,666.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,589.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,459.24.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

