1,252 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $198.53 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $199.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.65.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total transaction of $196,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,302 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

