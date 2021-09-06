12,291 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Purchased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 34.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 478.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 29,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

