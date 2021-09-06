$1.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) will announce $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the highest is $1.95. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $7.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $8.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

In related news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total value of $2,603,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $208.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,575. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $209.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

