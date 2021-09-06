-$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.83) and the highest is ($1.12). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($1.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.73) to ($4.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($3.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RARE. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.26.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $102.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.95. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $72.83 and a 1-year high of $179.65.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,213 shares of company stock worth $512,969 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,090,000 after buying an additional 1,201,294 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 491.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,441,000 after acquiring an additional 587,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 498,387 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after purchasing an additional 467,125 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $43,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

