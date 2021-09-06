$1.27 EPS Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Garmin posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.14.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.