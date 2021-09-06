-$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Allakos posted earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($4.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($4.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($4.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allakos.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.01).

ALLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

In related news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allakos in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $97.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.90. Allakos has a 1 year low of $75.41 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allakos (ALLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.