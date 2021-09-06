0xcert Price Down 0.5% This Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. 0xcert has a total market cap of $844,829.09 and approximately $90,303.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00069218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00016844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00146460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00048241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.14 or 0.00798214 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

