$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $1.22. Abiomed reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,663 shares of company stock worth $20,603,051 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed stock opened at $372.69 on Monday. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $242.73 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.31.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

