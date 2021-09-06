$0.73 EPS Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.79. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ECHO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 307,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,673,000 after purchasing an additional 135,945 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,240,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 111,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after buying an additional 96,175 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECHO stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,346. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $873.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.