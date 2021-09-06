$0.71 EPS Expected for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. NextEra Energy reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,117,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,860,000 after acquiring an additional 174,689 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 180,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $85.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.43. The company has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

