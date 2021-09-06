$0.69 EPS Expected for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Perrigo posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.89. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 126.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Perrigo by 39.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.