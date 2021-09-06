-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.35). Epizyme reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 788.60% and a negative return on equity of 216.16%. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPZM shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of EPZM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,071. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $567.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.18. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Epizyme by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after buying an additional 481,030 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Epizyme by 16.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC raised its holdings in Epizyme by 1.1% during the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 739,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Epizyme by 66.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 306,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 122,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Epizyme during the first quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

