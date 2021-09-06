$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RBA shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 360,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

In other news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,115,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 707,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,918,000 after purchasing an additional 41,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,857,000 after purchasing an additional 460,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

