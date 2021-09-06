$0.25 EPS Expected for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 663,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter worth $1,137,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter worth $101,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BVN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.50. 1,070,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.14 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.