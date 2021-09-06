$0.22 EPS Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.21. Grocery Outlet reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ GO traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $26.01. 653,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,966. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $861,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,162.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $2,800,840 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Amundi bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

