-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.24). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDSB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Shares of PDSB stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,523. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $439.72 million, a P/E ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31.

In other PDS Biotechnology news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van acquired 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve C. Glover acquired 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $1,745,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $96,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

