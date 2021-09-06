-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Sequans Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SQNS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sequans Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQNS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 40,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,677. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $186.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.82. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $9.57.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

