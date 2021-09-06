$0.18 EPS Expected for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. QuinStreet posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $135,882.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,749.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 32.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 122,692 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in QuinStreet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,508,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after buying an additional 123,967 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in QuinStreet by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 35,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in QuinStreet by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 18,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

QNST opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.