-$0.17 EPS Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.29). PlayAGS reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $66.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.09 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter worth $4,229,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 247,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 1,654.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 241,327 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PlayAGS by 256.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 183,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

AGS traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $8.18. 136,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,343. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $300.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 3.50.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

