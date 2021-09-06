-$0.08 EPS Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). Sprout Social reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $302,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $3,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,706 shares of company stock worth $14,980,228 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,369,000 after acquiring an additional 753,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,153,000 after acquiring an additional 245,816 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,793,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,401,000 after acquiring an additional 123,520 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after acquiring an additional 491,409 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,055,000 after acquiring an additional 133,166 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPT opened at $128.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.75. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $31.27 and a 12-month high of $129.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -278.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

