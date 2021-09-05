Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.470-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.63 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.59 billion.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.08.

ZTS traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.69. 1,003,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,052. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.71 and its 200 day moving average is $178.78. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $210.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoetis stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.60% of Zoetis worth $1,409,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

