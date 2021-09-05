Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Reduced by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,163 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,052. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.