Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Lifted by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,052. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.71 and a 200 day moving average of $178.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

