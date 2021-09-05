Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,851 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,834 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,736,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 964.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 59,373 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 25,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $1,174,610.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,087 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,977 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.12. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.86. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $68.66.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

