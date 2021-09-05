ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Shares Up 10.4%

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)’s share price shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.99. 137,851 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 62,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.