ZB Token Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. ZB Token has a total market cap of $147.77 million and $2.34 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZB Token has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00060549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00015994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00122787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.52 or 0.00833684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00047140 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

