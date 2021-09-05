Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) to Hold

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Bancorp operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star Bancorp provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. Five Star Bancorp is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

FSBC stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

