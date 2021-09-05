Zacks Investment Research Lowers Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 42.30% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,618.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,929,015.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,624 shares in the company, valued at $450,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,108. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,185,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Zuora by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 156,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 58,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Zuora by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

