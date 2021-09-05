Zacks Investment Research Lowers Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $45.47 on Thursday. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 93,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,942,000 after purchasing an additional 284,208 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.