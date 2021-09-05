Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) to Sell

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CLSA cut their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie cut their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC cut their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

NTES stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.21.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $34.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,826,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,916 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,304,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,192,000 after purchasing an additional 170,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,418,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,514,000 after purchasing an additional 402,962 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

