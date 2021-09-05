Zacks: Brokerages Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to announce $51.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.84 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $52.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $205.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.31 million to $207.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $211.82 million, with estimates ranging from $208.14 million to $215.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peapack-Gladstone Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $622.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $162,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Poland purchased 1,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $658,800. 5.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

