Zacks: Brokerages Expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $402.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will report $402.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $392.18 million to $412.90 million. FirstCash reported sales of $359.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. FirstCash’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 98,822.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 2,329.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 120,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

FCFS stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.06. 128,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.84. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

