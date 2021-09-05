Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Post Earnings of $23.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to report earnings of $23.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $26.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.85. Alphabet posted earnings of $16.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $101.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $96.52 to $108.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $108.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $94.31 to $124.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,874.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,667.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,386.89. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

