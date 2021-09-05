Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to report $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,296,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,154,000 after acquiring an additional 104,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,186,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after acquiring an additional 178,604 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,975,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,439,000 after acquiring an additional 596,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,922,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,996,000 after acquiring an additional 109,731 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.90. Perrigo has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

