Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.15 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will post $48.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.90 million and the highest is $49.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $47.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $197.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $201.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $182.45 million, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $184.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, CEO Charles N. Funk bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

MOFG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.59. 21,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $33.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

