Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. ASGN posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.25 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASGN. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.04. The company had a trading volume of 150,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,036. ASGN has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.72 and its 200-day moving average is $100.70.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 22.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 8.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in ASGN during the first quarter worth about $543,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in ASGN during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 4,262.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

