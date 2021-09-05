Zacks: Analysts Expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. TowneBank reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2,210.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1,089.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 97.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.14. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $33.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

