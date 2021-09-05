Zacks: Analysts Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. Stoneridge reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stoneridge.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 16.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 2.3% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.47. 168,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,345. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.42. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.