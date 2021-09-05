Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Post $2.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings of $2.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08. Global Payments posted earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,691,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,283. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.88 and a 200-day moving average of $194.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.